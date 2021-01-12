Ogun State opens oxygen therapy centre

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Monday said it has opened an Oxygen Therapy Center to avoid a situation of scarcity of the life-saving consumable.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, who made this known in Abeokuta, said that the Oxygen Therapy Center which sits within the Infectious Disease Hospital, Iberekodo, Abeokuta consists of 20 beds of high dependency capacity.

Coker said the opening of the Oxygen Therapy Centre as part of the preparation to scale up the state preparedness to contain the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Coker affirmed that the state and nation at large is in the deep of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the infectivity rate of the new strain as being highly infectious.

According to her, “the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital ( OOUTH) Isolation centre is at 90 per cent capacity right now which means that people have to take cognizance of being responsible for their own…