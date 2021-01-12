Troops neutralized 10 bandits, loses one soldier in fierce battle in Katsina

…arrested three collaborators

By Bashir Bello

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday says it has neutralized not fewer than 10 bandits and inflicted injuries on several others in a fierce battle with the bandits in Batsari and Faskari local government areas of Katsina State.

This was also as it says it loses one of its gallant soldiers while two others sustained injuries from the encounter.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen also said the army arrested three collaborators and informants of the bandits as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

Brig. Gen. Onyeuko said troops of the Operation Sahel Sanity carried out the offensive onslaught against the bandits which saw to the death of the five bandits in each of the council areas in the state.

According to him, “In furtherance of their operational activities and in line with the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur…