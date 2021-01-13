ASUU-LASU `ll continue to ensure justice for members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU) chapter, on Wednesday said it would continue to protect and ensure justice for its members.

Its Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Bakare, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), while reacting to the 25 lecturers sacked by the university authorities for not possessing the requisite doctoral degrees.

NAN reports that the sacked academic staff were mainly Lecturer I and II, some of whom had worked for 33 years in LASU without acquiring doctoral degrees.

The LASU Governing Council advised them to disengage from the university after the consideration of Appointments and Promotions (Academic) Committee (APC)’s reports.

Bakare said: “As a union, one of our objectives is to ensure we protect our members from any form of unfairness and injustice.

“Recently, some lecturers were called to update their records on completion of their programmes with a committee set up by the university management.

“After the…