Auto manufacturers demand reversal of tariff review on imported vehicles

…Accuse CG Nigerian Customs Service of misinformation

…Say used vehicles, motorcycles worth N1.28 trn imported in 2020

…Minister allays fears, promises relief for automobile industry

By Gabriel Ewepu

FOLLOWING Federal Executive Council, FEC, approval for tariff review on importation of vehicles into the country, auto manufacturers, under the auspices of Nigerian Automotive Manufacturers Association, NAMA, yesterday demanded immediate reversal of policy.

The demand was made at a media conference by the Chairman, PAN Nigeria Limited, Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, Chairman, NAMA, Tokunbo Aromolaran, and other stakeholders who accused the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, retd, of misinformation and misleading the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, against automobile assembly plant owners.

According to Aliyu, the CG gave wrong statistics about the automobile industry and subsequently got FEC’s approval for tariff review on importation…