COVID-19: Benue restricts religious gathering to 50

By Peter Duru— Makurdi

As part of measures to stem the spread of COVID -19 in Benue, the State Executive Council, SEC, has placed a total ban on public gatherings and restricted religious worshippers to 50 at a time.

The decision was made known on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi, at the end of the weekly SEC meeting in Makurdi and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu.

According to the Commissioner, SEC resolved that a religious gathering of over 50 people would not be allowed anywhere in the state.

“Attendance in churches/mosques must not be more than 50 people at a time. All shops and supermarkets must ensure that those coming in are wearing their face masks and such places must have water and soap for the washing of hands or hand sanitizers for use by customers.

“Bars and…