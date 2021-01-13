Covid-19: One million nigerians to benefit from FG’s N5,000 rapid response intervention

By Bashir Bello

Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruk has on Wednesday said one million nigerians are to benefit the sum of N5,000 for the next six months as rapid response intervention from the Federal Government to cushion effect of covid-19 pandemic.

Faruk said the intervention, under the National Social Safety Net programme will target nigerians mostly urban poor, artisans and people who lost their businesses as a result of covid-19 as support by the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister disclosed this while flagging-off the disbursement of N20,000 cash grants to 6,800 rural women under the programme (Grants for Rural Women Project) in Katsina State.

Faruk also said since the inception of the Conditional Cash Transfer, Katsina state has benefitted over N9 billion Naira from the federal government intervention programme aimed at alleviating them from…