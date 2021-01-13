Kaduna establishes 300 nutrition corners in health facilities to combat malnutrition

The Kaduna State Government has established no fewer than 300 nutrition corners in health facilities across the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state as part of strategies to fight malnutrition.

Mr Umar Bambale, Project Manager, Kaduna State Emergency Nutrition Action Plan (KADENAP), made this known in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Bambale explained that the nutrition corners were being used for food demonstration to teach women and caregivers how to prepare nutritious meals using available food items.

He said that the feat was achieved following the monthly release of N1 million by each local government area through the Ministry for Local Government Affairs for implementation of nutrition programmes in the LGAs.

“Our target is to ensure that all our health facilities have a food demonstration corner to educate mothers on ways to prepare nutritious meals for children under five years using available food.

“We had less than 100 nutrition corners…