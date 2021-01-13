Nigeria disposed to maintaining peace with her neighbours — Gov Bagudu

Kebbi Governor Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday, observed that Nigeria had always been disposed to maintaining peace with her neighbours, especially on thorny boundary issues.

Bagudu made the statement in Birnin Kebbi when he received a delegation of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), led by its Director-General, Mr Adamu Adaji, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that” Nigeria has always been her brothers’ keeper, even on issues that may likely end up in war. This is evident in the case of the transfer of Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroun and Nigeria ensured that the exercise was peacefully done, rather than going to war.”

He noted that border issues fell on the exclusive legislative list, hence was under the sole jurisdictions of the Federal Government, even though an effective interface between the three tiers of government could help achieve more satisfactory outcomes on such issues.

The governor said…