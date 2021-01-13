Non-academic Staff tell Fayemi to increase subvention to Ekiti varsity

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The non-academic staff of the Ekiti state University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) under the auspices of Joint Action Committee of Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU ) have joined the national strike , with a call to Governor Kayode Fayemi to increase subvention to the university.

The staff, who started three days protest since Tuesday in line with the directive of their national bodies, appealed to Governor Fayemi to pay the four months outstanding subvention owed the university to meet workers demands and execute projects that can transform the institution.

These appeals were made on Wednesday, by SSANU and NASU Chairmen, Coms Kolapo Olatunde and Olajide Olayinka respectively, during a solidarity rally held in EKSU in tandem with the directive the three- day national strike declared to press home for their…