PGF DG seeks audit of APC National Secretariat, strengthening bureaucracy

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has recommended the immediate audit of the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as a way of strengthening its bureaucracy to contribute to national development.

Lukman in a statement on Wednesday hailed how American political institutions rose above the foibles of partisanship and ensured that the United States President, Donald Trump was not allowed to subvert the democratic process.

Noting that Nigeria needs to learn from the US and build her institutions, the PGF DG said there is “the need to undertake an audit of what currently exists as the party’s Secretariat, its functions and personnel”.

“For instance, how is it structured to provide services to the APC as provided by the constitution of the party? Are there supportive rules provided for the operations of the party bureaucracy? How effective has the application of those rules be?…