Wike confirms receipt of N78bn FG refund

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FEDERAL Government has refunded to the Rivers State Government the N78 billion the state spent on federal projects, Governor Nyesom Wike has confirmed.

Wike gave the confirmation Wednesday at Isiokpo where his Special Guest, former Governor Peter Obi, commissioned Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The Governor announced, “Rivers people, the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dime yet and it is in the bank. I will use it for project execution.

“I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that I am going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I’m not resting.

“They need to know that I will make sure what is supposed to be done for the people of Rivers is done. I will persist until we have improved and changed Rivers and bring it back to what it’s supposed to be.”

He boasted of having laid a…