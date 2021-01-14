BUA donates 3 COVID-19 ambulances, 100,000 facemasks to Yobe

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, BUA has donated three ambulances and 100,000 face masks to Yobe State government as part of its social support and humanitarian commitment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

While presenting the donations on behalf of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu at the Government House, Damaturu, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group, commended Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State “for his tireless efforts in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state”.

According to Hong, “So far, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has given more than eight billion naira worth of support to towards the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

READ…