Buhari, Ohanaeze, Sanwo-Olu, Ikokwu, Amaechi, Afenifere, others mourn as Ndubuisi Kanu dies at 77

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Olayinka Ajayi

THERE were torrents of tears especially in the pro-democracy community as Nigeria and the Igbo Nation lost two prominent sons – Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, retd; and Senator Onyeabo Obi.

Ndubuisi Kanu, former military administrator of Imo and Lagos states, former chairman of Ndigbo Lagos and a major pillar of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, reportedly died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos at the early hours of yesterday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Chief Guy Ikokwu, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, Afenifere, Iba Gani Adams, and Eminent leaders of Thought were among those who mourned Kanu and described his death as shocking and a huge loss to Nigeria at a time he was needed most.

Also, Life bencher, leading lawyer, and Second Republic lawmaker, Senator Onyeabo Chukwunedum Obi, died on…