Kano traders not kidnapped on Kaduna-Abuja Road — KDSG

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government clarified that report emerging across several blogs and websites, alleging that an unspecified number of traders from Kano State were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, is not true.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Thursday that

the Federal security agencies operating on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, have not reported any such incident.

“Furthermore, from all checks conducted so far by the Kaduna State Government, the alleged kidnapping occurred elsewhere in another state.”

“The Government as the most credible source of security updates to the citizenry and the media aims to continue in this role to promote accountability and transparency.”

“The Government is open to further information for security collaboration on the following helplines: 09034000060

08170189999 and email:

[email protected] ,”he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Related