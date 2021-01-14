Mutant UK, South African strains spreading globally, says WHO



By Sola Ogundipe

The World Health Organization has warned that mutant strain of the coronavirus first found in the UK has spread to 50 territories of the world, even as the similar South African-identified strain is now found in 20 territories.

The WHO also noted in a report that a third new coronavirus “variant of concern” found in Japan, may impact upon immune response and needs further investigation.

“The more the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads, the more opportunities it has to change. High levels of transmission mean that we should expect more variants to emerge.

“Since first being reported to the WHO on December 14, the British-identified variant VOC 202012/01 has been found in 50 countries, territories and areas,” the agency said.

Test results showed the age and sex distribution was similar to that of other

circulating variants, while contact tracing data revealed “higher transmissibility (secondary attack rates) where the index case has the variant strain”.

The…