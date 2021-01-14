NBA names Mekwunye Chairman of Public Litigation C’tteeVanguard News

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has constituted a 13-man Public Interest Litigation Committee, PILC, with Dr. Charles Mekwunye(SAN) as Chairman.

President of NBA, Mr. Olumide Akpata, in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapulu Nduka, named Dr Ayeni as Co-Chairman.

The committee will, among others, take steps to restore public confidence in law as a tool for bringing solution to societal issues and checking abuse of power.

READ ALSO: NBA must fight for public cause ― Falana, Belgore, Odinkalu

According to the National Publicity Secretary, “In a recent statement issued by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, he said the recent events in the nation have reinforced the need for the association to activate its public interest litigation machinery to institute actions to challenge and seek judicial intervention on various issues.

“To that end, the NBA has now empanelled a 13-member NBA…