No chance of ‘fair’ trial before Trump leaves office ― US Senate leader

The US Senate cannot conduct a “fair or serious” trial of impeached US President Donald Trump in the short time frame before he leaves office next week, the Senate’s Republican leader said Wednesday.

“Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect (Joe) Biden is sworn in next week,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Trump was impeached Wednesday on one charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his comments at a rally last Wednesday, when he whipped up a pro-Trump mob that laid siege to the US Capitol, clashed with police and threatened the lives of US lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence.

The impeachment now triggers a trial in the Senate.

But “even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final…