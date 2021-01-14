Osinbajo welcomes COVID-19 research report on likely prevention, treatment drug

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has welcomed efforts by a team of Nigerian professors and scientists investigating the effectiveness of, and roles that IVERMECTIN drug can play in the treatment of the Coronavirus disease.

The team which is composed of Nigerian scholars at home and abroad has also submitted their report on the usefulness of the drug to the World Health Organisation which has already appointed a Peer Review expert from the United Kingdom.

Speaking yesterday while being briefed on the report by a team of scientists led by Prof. Femi Babalola, the Principal investigator and Prof. Chris Bode, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, the Vice President expressed excitement that Nigeria and Nigerians “are at the cutting edge of scientific research into the COVID-19 treatment.”

According to him “we have an opportunity here and I am so fascinated to hear this drug has been used in the treatment of River Blindness in this country.”

While commending the efforts of…