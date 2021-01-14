PDP knocks Anambra Govt. over sales of assets

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Anambra Government on the planned sales of some government assets in the state.

Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu, the state PDP Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

Nwangwu said it was regrettable that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led government in the state was planning to dispose off strategic state assets.

He also alleged that the government has been selling off government property to party faithful in the state.

He said it was unfortunate that the state known for industry, enterprise and creativity had found itself in a reverse gear under the watch of APGA led government.

“It is now apparent that the APGA controlled government has demonstrated that it don’t have stakes in the State by selling off the common wealth of the state, only a prodigal son wastes the inheritance left behind by the progenitors.

“We have it on good note that many property of the State in the Federal Capital…