RAYLF MD, Bello Bala Shagari condemns intimidation of Bobiwine

…Makes case for credible poll

By Victor Ajihromanus

Managing Director of Royal African Young Leadership Forum, RAYLF, Bello Bala Shagari, has condemned the intimidation of the presidential candidate of the National Unity Platform, Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobiwine by the Ugandan authorities.

He also called on Ugandan youths to rise to the task of defending their democracy by ensuring the process is nothing short of what is expected.

The RAYL said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words:”We wish to express our grave concern on the ongoing intimidation and persecution by the Ugandan authorities on the Presidential Candidate of the National Unity Platform, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine.

“Apparently, the Ugandan authorities have embarked on a devious mission, using dubious tactics, and the apparatuses of state, to sabotage Mr Bobby Wine, his family and campaign team and the entire young people of…