THREAD: What Twitter CEO Jack said about Trump ban

Jack Dorsey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter on Thursday gave reasons why the microblogging platform had to ban the outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump’s account.

In a tweet thread, Jack said; “I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct?

“I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all.

“That said, having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications. While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to…