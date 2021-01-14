We will judge Buhari by his actions, not words ― CAN

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Thursday, welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement in which he said Bishop Matthew Kukah must be allowed to practice his faith and politics.

Reacting to the statement signed by Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, CAN, however, said the Presidency should back its words with actions by ensuring that no harm befell the Catholic Bishop.

Buhari had also said Bishop Kukah greatly offended many with his controversial remarks against the government and the person of the President, with some even accusing him of voicing anti-Islamic rhetoric, but that the country’s leadership would exercise restraint.

However, the umbrella Christian body noted in a statement by its General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola, that it was not enough for the President to condemn…