We’ll expose those supporting herdsmen to unleash terror on Oyo — Amotekun commandant

By Ola Ajayi

THE Chairman, Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, Gen. Kunle Togun (retd) has said the security outfit has stumbled on credible evidence that Fulani herders who kidnap, maim, rape, or kill innocent people in the South-West zone of the country are not Nigerians.

He gave this hint in an exclusive chat with Vanguard.

The retired Army general said, in a polite manner, that the issue of security is not something that should be thrown into public space as people expect.

According to him, the security outfit has made tremendous achievements since it came on board but people “know little or don’t even know anything at all.”

Togun said it will be foolish for any security agency which puts its security plans in the public domain noting such plans could be sabotaged.

He said: “The Army will never tell you how they will counter Boko Haram. We can’t be telling people this and that. It will be tantamount to exposing our security plans which is…