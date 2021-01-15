COVID-19: Schools in Edo to remain closed – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that schools in the state will remain closed until Feb. 1, as the state grapples with the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Obaseki stated this at a news conference on Friday in Benin, as most states across the federation gear up to reopen schools on January 18.

”We have decided that schools will not reopen for now; this situation will be reviewed by Feb. 1.

”We will like our own schools to reopen on Feb. 1, depending on the situation at that point in time.

“Between now and that time, we will be going round to make sure that these schools have running water.

“We want to ensure spacing for the children are in place and we want to ensure that they have temperature checks at the entrance of each school.

“Each classroom should not hold more than 30 per cent of the students; all of that is being worked out by the Ministry of Education and the Edo State Universal Basic Education…