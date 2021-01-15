Cross River gets World Bank’s $20.4m grant

By Emma Una – Calabar

The Cross River State government has achieved $20.4 million dollars grant from the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability, SFTAS, programme.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr told Vanguard in his office on Friday that the money would be plowed into the implementation of the state’s 2021 budget which has an emphasis on job creation for the youths.

“It was strenuous but we met the eligibility criteria for the 2019 programme and the state was pre-qualified for the detailed annual performance assessment of all qualified Nigerian states under the programme”.

Ekpenyong said the assessment exercise for pre-qualification was carried out in September 2020 by the World Bank’s Independent Verification Assessor, IVA, from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation and the result showed that Cross River State achieved six out of the nine Disbursement Linked Indicators, DLRs, which were…