Elumelu-led TNOG acquires 30% interest in SPDC’s OML 17 at $533m

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Tony Elumelu-led TNOG has acquired a 30 per cent interest in The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Oil Mining Lease (OML), 17 at the cost of $533 million, in the Eastern Niger Delta.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, SPDC, which confirmed that TNOG, has already paid $453 million, stated: “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), has completed the sale of its 30% interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 in the Eastern Niger Delta, and associated infrastructure, to TNOG Oil and Gas Limited, a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), for a consideration of $533m. A total of $453m was paid at completion with the balance to be paid over an agreed period.

“Completion follows the receipt of all approvals from the relevant authorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria. SPDC will retain its interest in the Port Harcourt Industrial and…