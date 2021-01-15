Fashola reassures public on speedy completion of Third Mainland Bridge, Feb 15 reopening

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Thursday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the speedy completion and reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge to traffic on Feb. 15.

Fashola during an inspection of the bridge assessed ongoing construction work as well as the planned diversion shifts on the bridge which will take effect from Friday, Jan. 15 to Feb. 13.

The minister expressed hope that work on the bridge would be completed, and reopened to traffic on Feb. 15 to enable the government to begin work on the Falomo Bridge.

He explained that work on the Falomo Bridge was being delayed to avert the gridlock that may ensue.

“On Third Mainland Bridge most of our work is almost done, we lost two weeks during the civil protest and our completion date earlier was towards the end of January, that has slipped.

“We are hoping that by 15th of February we should be done and the bridge should be opened to the public.

“That is one of…