Five Children, 9 others perish in Kogi auto crash

By Boluwaji Obahopo,LOKOJA

Fourteen persons, including five children on Thursday, lost their lives in a motor accident which occurred on Anyingba -Ajaokuta road in Kogi State.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Mr Solomon Aghure confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

He said that three vehicles; two trucks and a passenger bus were involved in the accident which happened in the evening of Jan. 14.

He said the three vehicles were travelling on the same lane towards Anyingba when a truck suddenly hit the bus from behind and as a result of the impact hit the truck in its front.

Aghure said the bus was trapped between the two trucks with all the passengers before his men arrived the scene to carry out rescue operation which lasted for hours.

He, however, lamented that 14 out of the 23 persons involved in the accident died on the spot while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“Three female children, two male…