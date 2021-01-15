It’s time for national security, prosperity

By Dapo Akinrefon

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, on Friday, urged all sections of the country to jettison what it described as isolationism or populism and ensure collaboration to secure and promote prosperity in the country.

This position was stated at the end of the 2021 first general virtual meeting of UNDEDSS, which is the think-tank of the Niger-Delta.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mr. Tony I. Uranta, the UNDEDSS said: “The peoples of the Niger Delta resolve to partner all sincere governments and peoples of Nigeria to ensure national security and economic prosperity now nationwide.

“Although Nigeria has many challenges and paradoxes, in this new age of a very deadly global plague and a national crisis of insecurity that is threatening both the global and Nigerian economies, UNDEDSS believes that it is in the self-enlightened best interest of all Nigerians that we all work together, at this point in time, in sincere…