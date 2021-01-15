LASG to close Apapa Dock for Nigerian Railway modernisation project

The Lagos State Government has said that it would close the Apapa Dock Road temporarily for level cross construction of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project of Lagos-Ibadan.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made this known in a statement on Friday, saying that the closure would commence between 5:00 pm to 5:00 am on Sunday, Jan. 17 and Jan. 24.

Oladeinde explained that the tracks of the standard and narrow gauge would be laid during the temporary closure, adding that this would allow the contractors to work without any interruptions to meet set deadlines.

“Motorists heading towards Naval Dock Yard from Ajegunle are advised to go through Marine Bridge to link Ijora Bridge and descend to Under Bridge at Ijora 7up, to connect Forte oil/Conoil Depot to access the Western Naval Gate.

“Those coming from Ijora Olopa are to link Ijora Oloye through Under Bridge (7up).

“Traffic heading to the Naval Dock Yard from Ijora Badiya would be directed to…