NAFDAC moves to prevent fake COVID-19 vaccines using GS1 Technology

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) plans to use traceability with GS1 Technology to monitor COVID-19 vaccine distribution, using Global Trade Item Number (GTIN), the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, says.

Adeyeye told newsmen at a virtual media briefing on Friday that the goal of using GS1 Technology was to prevent fake vaccines from infiltrating the supply chain and to ensure there was no diversion.

She said: “This effort will create a reliable and predictable supply chain.

“A multi-stakeholder technical working group has been meeting to address different issues, from access to distribution to traceability (track and trace) of the vaccines to the monitoring of adverse events following immunisation.”

According to her, NAFDAC is working with other organisations at the continental level to enhance surveillance on vaccines and drugs on the continent.

She explained that the agency was also on the Regulators Steering…