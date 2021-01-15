PHCN Privatization : How FG lost N387m tax to Canadian Company

THE Senate has uncovered how the Federal government lost N387 million, withholding Tax to Canadian Company , CPCS Transcom Limited, during the privatization of defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

The details of the contract for the provision of transaction advisory Services regarding 18 successors companies of defunct PHCN was contained in a query by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation, OAUGF which was submitted to the Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo South led Senate Committee on Public Accounts.

The Senator Urhoghide led Committee is relying on the query raised by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation in the 2015 report and brought before it for probe and subsequent presentation to the Senate at Plenary.