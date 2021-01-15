Remembrance Day: Why dependants of fallen heroes must not suffer — Olowu of Kuta

By Adesina Wahab

The Olowu of Kuta in Aiyedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Tegbosin 11, has said dependents of fallen heroes in the country must not suffer because those heroes laid down their lives to keep the country together and defend its territorial integrity.

This is just as he has lauded the leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces for sustaining the culture of care and protection for their serving and retired officers and men in their patriotic duties of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Oba Oyelude gave the commendation in his goodwill message to the authorities of the Nigerian Armed Forces on this year’s Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebrations.

In a release titled, “We are keeping your back”, the traditional ruler particularly noted the painstaking efforts of the Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burantai, for providing inspiring leadership for the rank and file and for identifying with the plight of…