Service chiefs have reached their wit end — Wike

By Idowu Bankole

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on the Federal Government to change the Security Chiefs in order to allow for fresh ideas and strategy in tackling the threats to internal insecurity in Nigeria.

Wike acknowledged the efforts made so far by the country’s security chiefs in the battle against insurgents.

He, however, noted that in spite of full military engagement with Boko Haram and killer bandits, the threats appear to be overwhelming the country’s security agencies.

He made the call on Friday during the wreath-laying and parade ceremony to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

According to Wike, Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen have continued to overrun communities, randomly killing and abducting helpless people.

He said that since insurgents had been destroying private and public property with relative ease, the Federal Government should take decisive action and end such menace.

“A country…