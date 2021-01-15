Sokoto receives N518m FG health intervention fund in 2020 — NHIS Boss

The Federal Government disbursed N518 million to Sokoto State Government in 2020 as National Healthcare Intervention Fund aimed at enhancing the lives of vulnerable persons in the society, Dr Nasir Sambo, the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said.

He made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Thursday on the sideline of the official commencement of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in partnership with the Sokoto State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (SOCHEMA).

Sambo said the Federal Government remained committed to attainment of mandatory Universal Health Coverage (UHC) toward ensuring improved healthcare to citizens.

He stressed that the Federal Government remained committed to achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sambo noted that the National Health Act enshrined one per cent from accrued consolidated national revenue for Basic Healthcare Provision for children,…