Sultan of Sokoto loses brother

By Idowu Bankole
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has lost his younger brother Alhaji Abubakadir Jeli Abubakar, who died after a protracted illness according to reports.
In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Sokoto state, Malam Muhammad Bello, said Jeli-Abubakar died at aged 64 after a protracted illness.
Jeli-Abubakar who was the son of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar II, and younger brother to the present Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar was a former counsellor of the Sultanate Council in Sokoto.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper