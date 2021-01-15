WHO allays fears of Africans over new coronavirus variant

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, on Thursday, allayed fears of Africans over new variant of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), saying “no need to panic because new variant is emerging.”

Moeti said this while answering questions from some journalists on the impact of the new variant and COVID-19 vaccine at WHO Regional Office for Africa first online press briefing for 2021.

The regional director said the UN health agency would follow up on the report on the new variant.

“There is nothing to panic about, we need to apply science; we need to reinforce public health response.

“The new variant is not news until it shows characteristics that are problematic to the response.”

Moeti, who emphasised that the COVID-19 vaccine would not stop the pandemic at once, urged countries to be committed to the distribution of vaccines.

Earlier, she said WHO Regional Office for Africa, through COVAX facility, would deliver 600 million…