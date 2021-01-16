2 people shot, one stabbed as cult groups clash in Delta community

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

Two people sustained severe bullet wounds with one severally stabbed as two cult groups clashed in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi local government area of Delta state.

The incident occurred last night under the Bomadi Bridgehead, popularly called Underbridge or NPA, which is a beehive with beer parlours, restaurants as well as a popular nightclub.

Bomadi youth president, Comrade Ebiwarebo Lucky, who witnessed the incident, said: “The incident occurred few minutes to 10 pm when I heard several gunshots under the bridge, which is very close to my house.

“Later, I found out that it was a clash between two cult groups, Greenlanders and Bobos. From the information at my disposal, they earlier clashed on Sunday night and this was a continuation of the Sunday clash.

“The Greenlanders invaded the spot, a commercial hub with bars and restaurants, shooting sporadically with two persons sustaining fatal gunshots while they stabbed one repeatedly.

“Then,…