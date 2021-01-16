2023: Igbo president ‘ll ensure post civil war full integration

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant for 2023 general election and former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Professor Peter Umeadi has argued that electing an Igbo as president of Nigeria in 2023 would ensure full integration of all sections of the country, which is being clamoured for since the end of the Nigeria civil war 51 years ago.

Umeadi spoke when delegates from Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, as well as the leadership of the forum for 2023 Igbo president visited him as part of a ceremony where former Presidents – General of 2000 communities from the five South East states endorsed him as Igbo candidate for 2023.

Accepting the endorsement, Justice Umeadi said the fact was that there was a civil war, which was won and lost.

Umeadi said: “The Igbo returned from Biafra to Nigeria. Since that return, there ought to be a wholesome integration and a new beginning for the Igbo on the one hand and the Igbo with their fellow compatriots in Nigeria on the other…