Bauchi deploys 2,261 vaccination team for yellow fever campaign







The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (BSPHDA) said that 2,261 immunization teams had been deployed to communities across the state for the Mass Yellow Fever Immunisation campaign.

Mr Bakoji Ahmed, State Immunization Officer of the agency, said this during an orientation meeting with journalists in Bauchi on Friday.

Ahmed said each team comprised eight personnel, including town carriers and mobilisation officers.

He said the agency would also deploy the vaccine to all the 20 Local Government Councils’ cold stores in the state.

He explained that all the 27 tertiary health facilities would be referral centres during the 10-day exercise.

“The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency has 1,968 teams while the state agency has 293 teams for the mass Yellow fever campaign.

“The agency is deploying the vaccines to all the local government areas to ensure that the vaccine remains potent.

"The vaccine is for life, therefore those that recently…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper