Desperate politicians sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu to thwart Igbo presidency in 2023,South East group alleges

*Calls on South East to begin community advocacy against IPOB

*Kanu out to destroy Igbo Nation, ignore him,it begs

By Joseph Erunke

An Igbo professional group, Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora,CSEPNND,has alleged that desperate politicians feeling threatened of the chances of Igbo to produce president in 2023 were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu,leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB,to scuttle the bid.

This came as it condemned the activities of IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, asking governors of the South East region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and well meaning Igbo sons and daughters to rise against the proscribed group by denouncing it wholeheartedly.

It insisted that the region must be vigilant and not succumb to Kanu’s antics of speaking or carrying out his actions for the South East interest.