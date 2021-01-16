FCT Minister commends Buhari’s efforts in tackling unemployment

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the Extended Special Public Works Programme aimed at addressing mass unemployment in the country.

Mr Austine Elemue, Special Assistant on Media to the minister in a statement on Saturday, in Abuja, said Aliyu made the commendation at the Kogi state inauguration of the programme in Lokoja township stadium.

The minister explained that the interventionist programme, approved in October 2019 was specifically for 1,000 persons each from the 774 Local Government Areas of the country for temporary employment during the dry season.

Aliyu, who acknowledged that although the programme was not entirely new in Nigeria, however, said that it was the first time in Nigeria government was focusing on unskilled workers.

She said that before now, the emphasis has been on unemployed graduates and skilled workers.

“These…