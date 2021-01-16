Four years on, Shiites want rule of law to prevail on Zakzaky

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Shiites under the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have observed that it is now four years after a court granted Sheikh Zakzaky freedom and wondered when the Rule of Law would prevail on his matter.

Prof. Abdullahi Danladi, chairman resource forum of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, said in Kaduna on Saturday, that today marks the fourth anniversary of the expiration of the 45 days caveat within which Buhari-led federal government had been ordered to release their leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in a historic judgement delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The judgement was on the enforcement of Zakzaky’s fundamental Rights and that of his wife, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim.

“Failure to obey that judgement by President Muhammadu Buhari four years on, and counting, makes it one of the worst violations of the rule of law and a monumental abuse of the rights of the couple.”

“The learned Jurist had ruled…