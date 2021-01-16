NAFDAC has not approved any vaccines — DG

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says the agency has not approved any COVID-19 vaccines.

She made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

She stated that the agency had not received any application from vaccine manufacturers “and therefore, no vaccine had been approved by NAFDAC.

“There are reports of fake vaccines in Nigeria; NAFDAC is pleading with the public to beware. COVID-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects must be monitored.

“No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by NAFDAC. Fake vaccines can cause COVID-like illnesses or other serious diseases that can kill.’’

The director-general, who restated the commitment of the agency toward guaranteeing drugs security, warned companies and corporate bodies against unapproved ordering of vaccines, noting that genuine manufacturing companies had to submit applications to NAFDAC first.

“No government establishment or…