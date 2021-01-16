Napoli player tests positive for coronavirus

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz was in home isolation after a positive coronavirus test on Saturday, the Serie A club said on Twitter.

The Spaniard is to miss Sunday’s league game with visiting Fiorentina and the Super Cup game set for Wednesday against Juventus.

The Neapolitans’ forward Victor Osimhen has been sidelined with the infection since early January.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Related