Nothing to celebrate in face of insecurity threatening Nigeria, elders tell Buhari

*Says refusal of pigeons to fly indication that Nigeria not at peace

By Joseph Erunke

A group acting under the auspices of Coalition of Patriotic Nigeria Elders (COPANE) have said the best way to celebrate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day would have been for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs and rejig the entire security architecture following the worsening insecurity in the country.

They said there was nothing to celebrate in this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day because of the inability of the President to address the numerous problems confronting members of the Armed Forces alive, especially the frontline troops.

The elders in a statement, Saturday, vowed to begin imminent mobilisation of Nigerians against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC if it fails to immediately prevail on the president to act swiftly on the restructuring of security architecture to save the country from further misfortunes.

The statement was signed by the group’s…