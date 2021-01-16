Stop giving building approval on right-of-way, FG tells Oyo government

The Federal Government has implored Oyo State Government to stop giving approval for erection of buildings and other structures on the right-of- way of the Oyo – Ogbomosho highway.

Mr Funsho Adebiyi, the Director of Highways, Federal Ministry of Works, made the appeal on Saturday, in Oyo town.

He said this while addressing newsmen after an inspection tour of the 53-kilometre Oyo – Ogbomosho dual carriageway, which is under construction.

Adebiyi, who was accompanied by the Oyo State Controller of Works, in the Ministry, Mr. Kayode Ibrahim, explained that there was no building at the initial stage of designing the road.

“But as soon as the work started, structures started emerging on the road’s right of ways and they are now asking us for compensation.

“This is not right, state government should please have mercy on us and stop approving structures on our right of ways, where they know our men are working because it is creating problem for us.

“Also, the state…