We’re yet to detect new transmittable variant in Nigeria — NCDC

Idowu Bankole

… Records 1,820 new infections in last 24 hours, highest in a single-day

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) registered 1,867 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 107,345.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

It noted that eight people also died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,413.

The centre added that the new cases were reported from 23 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The public health agency said that Lagos State reported 713 infections, Plateau, 273; FCT, 199; Kaduna, 117; and Oyo, 79.

Other were Enugu-58, Ondo-53, Kano-49, Sokoto-43, Ogun-37, Osun-37, Nasarawa-36, Rivers-28, Benue-24, Delta-24, Niger-24, Gombe-18, Edo-15, Taraba-12, Bayelsa-10, Ekiti-9, Borno-6, Zamfara-2 and Jigawa-1.

It stated that 705 patients across the nation had been treated successfully and recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, adding…