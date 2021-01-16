WhatsApp belays February 28 deadline for review

By Rasheed Sobowale

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, has belayed its schedule for suspending and deleting the account of users who did not accept its new terms and data privacy policy by February 28.

The company after the announcement of the new policy has come under a heavy backlash. Some users dumped the messaging platform for alternatives like Signal and Telegram over privacy concern. Telegram announced it gained 25 million new users in 72 hours.

In a bid to clarify the interpretation of the policy, WhatsApp reiterated its committed to end-to-end encryption messaging.

In a blog post titled; “Giving More Time For Our Recent Update”, WhatsApp stated; “We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts.

“WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This…