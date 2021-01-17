Let’s respect our indigenous coaches — Dr Tijani Yusuf

….Calls for Zoning of NPFL

Former Secretary-General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association, Dr Tijani Yusuf has expressed his happiness over the restart of the Nigeria Professional Football League. He, however, believes the present league structure demands too much from the clubs given the limited resources at the clubs’ disposal.

In this interview with Jacob Ajom, Dr Yusuf who was also the Director of the National Institute for Sports is suggesting that the league be zoned as the country was too big to execute a single league format. Read on:

Dr Tijani Yusuf hardly talks in the public sphere. He has been quiet since retiring from public service. It took Sports Vanguard several efforts to track down the former Secretary-General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association. Even when he agreed to talk, his answers were short, sharp but incisive.

Surely, Yusuf who also worked as a Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said he was not happy with the…